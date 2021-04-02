NEWS

Turkey to resume drilling program in Eastern Mediterranean ‘soon,’ says energy minister

Turkey will “soon” resume its seismic and drilling program in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

“The [seismic vessel] Oruc Reis continues its seismic surveys off the coast of Antalya. Barbaros went for long-term maintenance and is in the shipyards in Tuzla. Yavouz is completing its supplies and will soon return to its planned work in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he told Turkish network A Haber, where he also commented on Turkey’s seismic surveys in the Black Sea.

File photo.
