NEWS

PM unveils plan to relocate ministries to former defense factory; create park

pm-unveils-plan-to-relocate-ministries-to-former-defense-factory-create-park
The entrance to the old defense factory Pyrkal. [Dimitris Papamitsos/PM's Office]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis officially unveiled on Saturday an ambitious government plan to relocate nine ministries from the centre of Athens to the site of the old defence industry complex of Pyrkal, in the area of Hymettus in east-central Athens.

The intervention, he said, will free up four hectares of common areas for citizens and create a park of 8 hectares, and will allow the State to save about 1 billion euros in rent — calculated over 25 years based on the rents paid today by the government.

pm-unveils-plan-to-relocate-ministries-to-former-defense-factory-create-park0

“It is a great day for the municipality of Municipality of Dafni-Hymettus as we are announcing the launch of an extremely ambitious urban regeneration project,” the prime minister said during an event organised at the former factory. 

He said the creation of a new “government park” offers a unique opportunity for urban regeneration which on the one hand will substantially change this part of the city and on the other hand will offer better buildings for the public administration.

pm-unveils-plan-to-relocate-ministries-to-former-defense-factory-create-park2

Politics Environment
READ MORE
pm-says-mati-fire-victims-will-never-be-forgotten0
NEWS

PM says Mati fire victims will never be forgotten

drive-to-promote-electric-cars-foresees-series-of-tax-incentives0
NEWS

Drive to promote electric cars foresees series of tax incentives

parliament-approves-controversial-environmental-bill0
NEWS

Parliament approves controversial environmental bill

new-environment-bill-passed-in-parliament0
NEWS

New environment bill passed in Parliament

government-opposition-clash-over-environment-bill0
NEWS

Government, opposition clash over environment bill

presidential-mansion-to-switch-lights-off-on-saturday-for-earth-hour0
NEWS

Presidential Mansion to switch lights off on Saturday for Earth Hour