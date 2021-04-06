NEWS DIPLOMACY

Top EU officials head to Turkey in bid to improve ties

top-eu-officials-head-to-turkey-in-bid-to-improve-ties
[AP]

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel are headed to Turkey on Tuesday on an official visit aimed at improving ties between Brussels and Ankara.

The officials will be holding talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and gauging his commitment to “turn a new page” in relations with the European Union, which have soured over energy rights and tensions with Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, among other issues.

Brussels is also seeking to extend the 2016 migration agreement with Turkey, which, in turn, is expected to demand more funding for hosting millions of refugees on its territory.

According to Agence France-Presse, citing an EU official, Tuesday’s meeting “will not be a moment of negotiations” but rather a chance for the sides to lay out their terms for improved ties.

EU Turkey Diplomacy
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel hold a video call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Brussels, Belgium, on March 19. [Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via Reuters]
