Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades at Maximos Mansion at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The meeting comes before UN-convened conflict resolution talks in Geneva scheduled for April 27-29.

Wednesday’s talks will be attended by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, his Cyprus counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and diplomats from both sides.