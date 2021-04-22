private-clinics-to-join-vaccination-drive-effort

An amendment tabled in Parliament on Thursday stipulates that private health centers – polyclinics, diagnostic labs etc – will also be able to administer vaccinations and help accelerate the national inoculation program. These private centers will receive 3 euros from the state for each vaccination administered to cover consumables and staff costs.

At least 130 private centers in the Attica region have already expressed an interest in participating. The same amendment also provides for the seven-day operation of state-run vaccination centers in two shifts from 7 a.m. until midnight. Compensation of 20 euros is introduced for each employee for each day of employment on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

The aim of the interventions is to administer more than 2.5 million vaccinations in May and 4 million in June.

Government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni announced on Thursday that vaccinations will proceed normally during the four-day Easter holiday on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Vaccinations will be paused on May 2 as it is Easter Sunday.