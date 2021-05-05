NEWS

Kiran says Greece violating rights of Muslim minority

Turkey has once again accused Greece of violating the rights of its Muslim minority based in the north of the country.

After a visit to the port city of Thessaloniki and the northern province of Thrace during which he met with who he described as “representatives of the Turkish community,” Turkey’s

Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran in a tweet accused Greek authorities of curbing the religious and linguistic freedoms of the Muslim population there.

“We stand next to our ethnic kin who preserve their identity and religion despite the difficulties,” Kiran added.

Turkey Politics Religion
