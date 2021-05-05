NEWS

EU’s Schinas welcomes Stylianides’ appointment as special envoy

eu-s-schinas-welcomes-stylianides-appointment-as-special-envoy

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas has welcomed the appointment of Cyprus’ Christos Stylianides as special envoy for the promotion of freedom of religion or belief outside the bloc.

“Freedom of religion or belief is under attack in many parts of the world. Today’s appointment of Stylianides as special envoy for the promotion of freedom of religion or belief shows we are determined to protect the rights of all faiths and beliefs. Welcome to the team Christos,” Schinas tweeted.

In a tweet earlier, Stylianides thanked the College of Commissioners for his appointment.

“I accept this appointment with full understanding of the importance of this role,” he said.

“I’ve always been committed to defending and promoting this fundamental human right. I’ll work with the European institutions, international organizations and NGOs to achieve the goals of my mandate and assist the EU’s international efforts to protect human rights and promote freedom of religion and reconciliation,” he said.

EU Politics
READ MORE
[EPA]
FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL

Dendias to brief EU counterparts on Turkey, Libya visits

eu-commission-head-taken-aback-as-erdogan-and-her-colleague-snap-up-the-chairs
NEWS

EU commission head taken aback as Erdogan and her colleague snap up the chairs

eu-officials-tell-turkey-human-rights-are-key-to-better-ties
NEWS

EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Ankara, Turkey April 6, 2021. [Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters]
NEWS

EU official, in Ankara visit, urges Turkey to ease disputes in the Mediterranean

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Ankara, Tuesday.
NEWS

Top EU officials meet Erdogan for talks on migration, trade

european-leader-urges-foreign-fighters-to-leave-libya
DIPLOMACY

European leader urges foreign fighters to leave Libya