EU’s Schinas welcomes Stylianides’ appointment as special envoy

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas has welcomed the appointment of Cyprus’ Christos Stylianides as special envoy for the promotion of freedom of religion or belief outside the bloc.

“Freedom of religion or belief is under attack in many parts of the world. Today’s appointment of Stylianides as special envoy for the promotion of freedom of religion or belief shows we are determined to protect the rights of all faiths and beliefs. Welcome to the team Christos,” Schinas tweeted.

In a tweet earlier, Stylianides thanked the College of Commissioners for his appointment.

“I accept this appointment with full understanding of the importance of this role,” he said.

“I’ve always been committed to defending and promoting this fundamental human right. I’ll work with the European institutions, international organizations and NGOs to achieve the goals of my mandate and assist the EU’s international efforts to protect human rights and promote freedom of religion and reconciliation,” he said.