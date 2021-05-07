NEWS

EU executive eyes new Pfizer deal for 1.8 bln covid vaccines ‘very soon’

eu-executive-eyes-new-pfizer-deal-for-1-8-bln-covid-vaccines-amp-8216-very-soon-amp-8217
[Denis Balibouse/Reuters]

The European Union’s executive said on Friday it hoped the bloc would soon be able to finalize a new contract with Pfizer for up to 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to cover booster shots and the inoculation of children in the coming years.

Spokespeople for the European Commission declined to comment on whether France was delaying talks on finalizing the deal, as had been reported by German newspaper Die Welt.

“The college of [EU] Commissioners, we’re hoping they’ll be able to give the green light to the new contract… We hope the College will be able to give the go ahead very soon,” a spokesman told a news briefing in EU hub Brussels. [Reuters]

EU Vaccine Coronavirus
READ MORE
eu-leaders-attend-summit-in-person-for-1st-time-this-year
NEWS

EU leaders attend summit in person for 1st time this year

eu-executive-recommends-opening-europe-to-foreign-travelers
NEWS

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travelers

eu-disunity-over-vaccine-certificate
NEWS

EU disunity over vaccine certificate

eu-says-valneva-has-not-met-conditions-for-vaccine-supply-deal
NEWS

EU says Valneva has not met conditions for vaccine supply deal

A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
NEWS

EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls, Politico reports

[AP]
NEWS

EU regulator finds possible link between J&J Covid-19 vaccine and blood clots