Supporters of far-right MEP scatter flyers outside Kathimerini

[Photos from @g_evgenidis Twitter account, Loukas Velidakis from kathimerini.gr]

Unknown individuals threw flyers outside a building in southern Athens housing newspaper Kathimerini and television channel Skai with slogans in support of far-right European Parliament lawmaker Yiannis Lagos on Tuesday afternoon.

The flyers read “Yiannis Lagos free” and “ideas cannot be imprisoned,” with the logo of the National Popular Consciousness (ELASYN), a fringe far-right party founded by Lagos in 2019 after he left neo-Nazi Golden Dawn, in the midst of an investigation into the party’s activities which led to the prosecution and conviction of its leading members.

Lagos was convicted to 13 years in prison by a court in Athens last October for being a leading member of the Golden Dawn, which was labeled a criminal organization by the Greek judges. 

He fled to Brussels after the ruling but was arrested on a European warrant in April after his immunity was lifted by European Parliament lawmakers. 

A Brussels prosecutor on Tuesday said that the decision to extradite him to Greece is final and executable, paving the way for the former Golden Dawn lawmaker to be flown to Athens in the next few days. 

