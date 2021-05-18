suspect-in-young-mother-s-murder-arrested-for-burglaries

A 36-year-old suspect remanded for questioning as he tried to cross from Greece into Bulgaria with forged documents on Friday over last week’s brutal murder of a young mother on the outskirts of Athens, was placed under arrest Monday for multiple counts of burglary.

The man, a Georgian national, has reportedly denied any part in last week’s murder of a 20-year-old British-Greek woman during a burglary of her home in the suburb of Glyka Nera, but investigators believe that he may be connected to that incident as they allegedly have DNA evidence putting him at the scene of another violent home invasion earlier this year. He also has a record for a string of robberies in northern Greece in 2015.

According to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the 36-year-old suspect was found to be a match for biological forensic evidence collected at the scene of aviolent robbery against an elderly couple in Pikermi, another remote suburb of Athens, on March 7.

The perpetrators of that crime had tied up and beaten the 93-year-old husband, attacked his bed-ridden wife and hit their housekeeper for a few pieces of jewelry and 400 euros in cash.

In the Glyka Nera burglary, the culprits beat and strangled the 20-year-old woman – presumably so she would divulge where the family’s cash and valuables were hidden – and tied up her husband. The couple’s 11-month-old child, which was unharmed, is believed to have witnessed the violence. The culprits also killed the family’s dog.