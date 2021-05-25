NEWS

Greek national among passengers that got off at Minsk, report says

greek-national-among-passengers-that-got-off-at-minsk-report-says

A Greek national was among the five passengers on board the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius who did not reach their final destination after the airliner was intercepted by a Belarusian warplane and forced to land in Minsk Sunday, according to a Bloomberg report.

In addition to the Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, the other two were Belarusian, the report said citing a person familiar with the investigation.
It remained unclear why the specific passengers got off at Minsk.

The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions on Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest Pratasevich, a key foe of authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

[Reuters]
