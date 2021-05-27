NEWS

Slovakia withdraws from Turkish military drill over occupied north Cyprus

[Vadim Ghirda/AP]

Slovakia withdrew its participation from a Turkish military exercise titled Anadolu Ankasi 2021, due to the participation of the Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus, the Greek Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

The news was conveyed by Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok to Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias at an informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Lisbon on Thursday, who emphasized his country’s commitment to international law and European solidarity, according to the ministry.

Dendias thanked Korcok for his swift response which came after a joint demarche issued by Greece and Cyprus.

The military exercise takes place between May 24 and June 4,

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey, responding to a Greek-sponsored coup, invaded the island, occupying nearly 40 percent of it. Turkish occupation troops remain to this day. The northern part of the island is recognised only by Turkey.

Diplomacy EU Defense
