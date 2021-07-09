1,997 new infections, 12 deaths from Covid-19

Greece confirmed 1,997 new coronavirus infections on Friday, from 2,107 on Thursday, with 5 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

A total of 435,018 infections have been reported from the start of the pandemic (daily change: +0.5 pct).

There are also 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,785. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years old.

A total of 141 patients are on ventilators in hospitals from 153 the previous day. Their median age is 66 years and 88.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more. Another 2,728 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 59 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change of a -13.24 pct).

[ANA-MPA]