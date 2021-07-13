flouting-compulsory-vaccination-to-carry-stiff-penalties

The vaccination hub at Elliniko, in southern Athens, is seen in a June file photo. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Health workers and facilities that fail to comply with compulsory vaccination against Covid-19 will face stiff fines and penalties, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias told a press conference on Tuesday, fleshing out the details of the government decision announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis the previous day.

According to the minister, the measure applies working at or running care facilities for the elderly, the chronically ill and the disabled, at orphanages and at institutions and facilities for people with special needs.

They have until August 16 to begin vaccination, he said. Anyone who does not complete the full course of vaccination or refuses to get inoculated against the novel coronavirus faces suspension or dismissal, Kikilias warned.

Facilities that flout the government’s orders will face a fine of 50,000 euros initially and 200,000 euros in the event of continued disobedience.

The much more numerous employees and administrators at public and private healthcare facilities like hospitals, meanwhile, have been given until September 1 to start the vaccination process.