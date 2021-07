One man was stabbed to death during a brawl on the popular tourist island of Mykonos late Monday night, reports said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Agios Fanourios when around 12 Albanian nationals met to settle a financial dispute.

A violent fight then ensued and one man was stabbed only to die shortly after.

The brawlers left the scene but police said that four people were detained.