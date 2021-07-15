NEWS

Cyprus wants to prevent fait accompli in Cyprus

Cyprus wants to prevent any fait accompli that Turkey will attempt with the presence of the Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish-occupied territories or with any announcements about Varosha, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday.

Anastasiades was speaking to reporters at a reception hosted by the French Ambassador to mark France’s National Day.

“There are definitely steps being taken and what I expect is from both the United Nations and the EU to react according to Turkey’s behavior,” he said, asked if the political and diplomatic efforts would pay off.

