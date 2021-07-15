cyprus-wants-to-prevent-fait-accompli-in-cyprus

Cyprus wants to prevent any fait accompli that Turkey will attempt with the presence of the Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish-occupied territories or with any announcements about Varosha, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday.

Anastasiades was speaking to reporters at a reception hosted by the French Ambassador to mark France’s National Day.

“There are definitely steps being taken and what I expect is from both the United Nations and the EU to react according to Turkey’s behavior,” he said, asked if the political and diplomatic efforts would pay off.