Greece welcomes UN Security Council’s condemnation of ‘unilateral acts’ in Varosha

Greece welcomed on Friday the statement of the UN Security Council’s French presidency that condemns statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish Cypriot community leader Ersin Tatar on opening the closed-off area of Varosha in Famagusta, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the Security Council as its president in July, France’s permanent representative confirmed anew decisions 550 and 789 related to Varosha’s status which explicitly condemn these statements, the sources said.

The council calls for the overturning of all actions carried out since October 2020, and stresses that all unilateral actions against its resolutions must be avoided as escalating tension.

It reiterates that the resolution of the Cyprus issue must be found on the basis of a bicommunal, bizonal federation, as its resolutions have outlined.

[ANA-MPA]