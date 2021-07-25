anastasiades-in-athens-on-tuesday-for-talks-with-pm

In the wake of the international outcry and the condemnation by the United Nations Security Council of Turkey’s intention to partially open the town of Varosha in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus, the island nation’s President Nicos Anastasiades will meet in Athens on Tuesday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Their meeting will take place ahead of a summit between Greece, Cyprus and Jordan in Athens on Wednesday. The Greek premier will also have a private meeting on the same day with King Abdullah of Jordan.