Anastasiades in Athens on Tuesday for talks with PM

In the wake of the international outcry and the condemnation by the United Nations Security Council of Turkey’s intention to partially open the town of Varosha in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus, the island nation’s President Nicos Anastasiades will meet in Athens on Tuesday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Their meeting will take place ahead of a summit between Greece, Cyprus and Jordan in Athens on Wednesday. The Greek premier will also have a private meeting on the same day with King Abdullah of Jordan. 

