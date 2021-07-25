NEWS

Police detain 25 after anti-vax rally

[Aris Oikonomou/SOOC]

Police say they have detained 25 people after a protest rally and march against mandatory vaccinations turned violent late Saturday.

Police estimate the crowd at 4,500. About a third of them remained after 40 minutes at the end of the march, across the Greek Parliament in Athens’ Syntagma Square. Police wanted the crowd to move so that circulation could resume, but some among the crowd threw firebombs, stones and other projectiles at police, who responded with tear gas and water.

