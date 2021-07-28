NEWS

Athens welcomes Borrell statement on Varosha

athens-welcomes-borrell-statement-on-varosha

Greece has welcomed a statement by the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell on Tuesday that condemned a plan by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders to partially reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha and called for an immediate reversal of the decision.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Athens said it particularly took note of Borrell’s pledge that EU foreign ministers will consider actions at their next meeting if Turkey fails to comply with the UN Security Council resolutions on Cyprus.

Tuesday’s statement underlined “the need to avoid unilateral actions in breach of international law and renewed provocations” that could undermine efforts at a peace settlement in line with the UN resolutions.

It added that the bloc “remains fully committed to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality.”

 

EU Turkey Cyprus Diplomacy
READ MORE
mitsotakis-turkey-must-be-consistent-in-de-escalating-east-med-tensions
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Turkey must be consistent in de-escalating East Med tensions

[AP]
NEWS

Cyprus rejects EU draft on Turkey which seeks to deepen trade ties

eu-takes-tougher-line-on-turkey
NEWS

EU takes tougher line on Turkey

greece-cyprus-seek-more-eu-pressure-to-stop-provocative-turkey
NEWS

Greece, Cyprus seek more EU pressure to stop ‘provocative’ Turkey

bid-to-break-deadlock-over-summit-conclusions
NEWS

Bid to break deadlock over summit conclusions

european-council-meeting-gets-under-way-with-turkey-high-on-agenda
NEWS

European Council meeting gets under way with Turkey high on agenda