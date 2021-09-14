nicosia-calls-on-turkey-to-pay-outstanding-compensation

Cyprus has accused Turkey of “blatant disregard of its legal obligations” by failing to comply with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights concerning outstanding compensation in Greek Cypriot property cases.

In a memorandum addressed to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which sits on September 14-16 and is responsible for overseeing the implementation of ECHR rulings, the Republic of Cyprus says that compensation in excess of 50 million euros remains unpaid in 33 cases belonging to the Xenides-Arestis group. Also pending is the examination of individual measures pertaining to Titina Loizidou, a Greek Cypriot who applied for her property in Kyrenia.

According to the memorandum, Turkey’s outstanding debt as of March 13, 2019 came to €52,842,414 for the Xenides-Arestis group. This comes on top of the €103,493,835 it owes in the Cyprus vs Turkey interstate case, together with €244,692 in the Varnava cases, concerning Greek Cypriot missing persons.

The ECHR had awarded damages for loss of use of these properties belonging to Greek Cypriot applicants, for various dates between 1990 and 2012.

In the memorandum, Nicosia invites the Committee to prepare an “interim resolution requiring the Turkish authorities to pay damages without delay,” according to the Financial Mirror.

In the Loizidou case, “Cyprus requests the Committee of Ministers calls on Turkey to provide information and details about the purported transfer of Loizidou’ property to new users, the development status and whether there is evidence that users were Turkish Cypriots who have property in the government-controlled areas,” it said, citing the Cyprus News Agency. [Combined reports]