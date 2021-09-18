turkey-rebuffs-declaration-adopted-by-eu-s-med-states

Turkey has rebuffed the joint declaration adopted by the leaders of Europe’s Mediterranean countries during a summit in Athens on Friday.

Responding to a question on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said that the paragraphs concerning the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and irregular migration were “biased, lacking vision and disconnected from reality as this was the case in previous years.”

He also urged the countries that signed the declaration “to drop their one-sided and biased attitude, which they maintain by blindfoldedly following Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, under the pretext of solidarity.”