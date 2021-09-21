new-coronavirus-cases-back-above-3-000-mark

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in 24 hours passed the 3,000-mark again on Tuesday, with the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reporting 3,040 new cases in its daily bulletin, from 2,126 on Monday and 2,919 last Tuesday.

Covid-related fatalities were also high at 42, taking the overall death toll in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 14,548. Monday’s toll was slightly smaller at 39, while last Tuesday saw 31 deaths.

EODY added that 333 Covid-19 patients are on ventilators in intensive care, of which 304 are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Their average age is 65 years old and 80.5% have an underlying medical condition or/and are over the age of 70.

Daily hospital admissions came to 212, according to official figures from Monday, with the daily average over the week reaching 192. The mean age of newly admitted patients is 39 years old, while the virus’ victims are 78 years old on average.

The northern port city of Thessaloniki saw a fresh spike in cases at 449 against 454 in Attica, which has a much larger population.