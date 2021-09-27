France to supply frigates, corvettes for Greek navy

Greece and France have reached an agreement for the supply of French FDI frigates and Gowind-class corvettes for the Hellenic Navy, Kathimerini understands.

The deal, which will include a clause on mutual defense assistance, is expected to be announced Tuesday. No more details were immediately available about the agreement.

Asked about the deal, a spokesman for the Greek government said, “​​have some patience.”

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos are expected to sign the deal in Paris Tuesday.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on his way back from the UN general assembly in New York, and French President Emmanuel Macron were to meet in the French capital later Monday.

Greece has already agreed to buy 24 Rafale warplanes from French planemaker Dassault Aviation, 12 of them used.