Turkey now ‘acting without logic,’ says Dendias

Greece must break the “stereotype of a Balkan Turko-centric provincialism in its foreign policy” and “spread its wings to the new reality,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said, following his return from the 76th UN General Assembly.

In a statement issued on Monday, Dendias said that he pointed out to all his interlocutors in New York that while Turkey is acting without logic, Greece is responding to all provocative actions with prudence and in full respect for international law, especially the International Law of the Sea.

Greece wished to maintain channels of communication with Turkey, but it would do so within the framework of international law, he added.

He said it was encouraging to receive clear messages of support, and even understanding, even from the most sceptical partners.

Dendias said his 17 formal meetings with counterparts in New York and many more informal meetings were also used to win support for Greece’s election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for 2025-26.

“I had extensive discussions on climate change and migration, especially in the light of developments in Afghanistan, on the role of women in world peace and security, on freedom of navigation, on freedom of the press,” the foreign minister said.