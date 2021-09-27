NEWS

Turkey now ‘acting without logic,’ says Dendias

turkey-now-acting-without-logic-says-dendias
[InTime News]

Greece must break the “stereotype of a Balkan Turko-centric provincialism in its foreign policy” and “spread its wings to the new reality,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said, following his return from the 76th UN General Assembly.

In a statement issued on Monday, Dendias said that he pointed out to all his interlocutors in New York that while Turkey is acting without logic, Greece is responding to all provocative actions with prudence and in full respect for international law, especially the International Law of the Sea.

Greece wished to maintain channels of communication with Turkey, but it would do so within the framework of international law, he added.

He said it was encouraging to receive clear messages of support, and even understanding, even from the most sceptical partners.

Dendias said his 17 formal meetings with counterparts in New York and many more informal meetings were also used to win support for Greece’s election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for 2025-26.

“I had extensive discussions on climate change and migration, especially in the light of developments in Afghanistan, on the role of women in world peace and security, on freedom of navigation, on freedom of the press,” the foreign minister said.

Diplomacy Turkey
READ MORE
[Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images]
NEWS

Erdogan defiant about buying Russian arms

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York City, New York, 24 September 2021. [John Angelillo/EPA]
NEWS

PM ‘pessimistic’ on Cyprus issue; Greece to defend sovereignty

The head of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas prays at the opening ceremony of the Turkish House, as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan looks on, in New York, on Monday. [Turkish Presidential Press Office/Reuters]
DIASPORA

HALC, PSEKA express ‘dismay’ over presence of archbishop, UN chief at Turkish House opening in NY

dendias-briefs-european-counterparts-on-turkey-s-harassment-of-research-ship
NEWS

Dendias briefs European counterparts on Turkey’s harassment of research ship

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) speaks with the mayors of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu (center) and Athens Kostas Bakoyannis (right) in his office at the Maximos Mansion, during a visit by the Turkish official to the Greek capital, on Tuesday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Greek PM heads to New York amid rising tension with Ankara

athens-lodges-two-demarches-with-ankara
NEWS

Athens lodges two demarches with Ankara