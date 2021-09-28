NEWS

Turkish warship harasses research ship off Cyprus

turkish-warship-harasses-research-ship-off-cyprus

The Nautical Geo has faced renewed harassment by Turkish warships since it entered Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Sunday night.

The research ship of French interests is continuing exploratory activities for the EastMed pipeline’s possible sea route on behalf of Greece, Cyprus and Israel. According to informed sources, Turkish ships came dangerously close to the Nautical Geo at a distance of half a mile. 

Meanwhile on Monday, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, stressed that “Greece must break the stereotype of a Balkan Turkish-central provincialism in its foreign policy” and that it must “open its wings to the new reality.” 

Dendias stressed that in all his contacts in New York he pointed out that Turkey is moving beyond the framework of logic, but insisted that Greece responds to any provocative action with prudence and full respect for international law.

He also referred to Greece’s intention to cooperate with more regional organizations, such as SICA, which concerns the countries of Central America.

Turkey Cyprus
READ MORE
turkish-drones-on-cyprus-pose-risk-to-flights
NEWS

Turkish drones on Cyprus pose risk to flights

nineteen-us-congress-members-call-for-un-action-against-turkey-s-varosha-plans
NEWS

Nineteen US Congress members call for UN action against Turkey’s Varosha plans

Students wearing face masks arrive for class on the first day of the school at Acropolis Middle School in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday. [EPA]
NEWS

Ataturk’s legacy sparks row between Cyprus, Turkey

akar-insists-on-hard-line-two-state-position
NEWS

Akar insists on hard-line two-state position

expert-calls-for-greater-us-role-in-deterring-turkey
CYPRUS

Expert calls for greater US role in deterring Turkey

[AP]
NEWS

Turkish drones in northern Cyprus heighten regional unease