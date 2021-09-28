EU to speed up talks with Albania, North Macedonia

The European Commission is hoping to start accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia before the end of the year, its president, Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday, as she began a regional tour ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit on October 6.

“Allow me to make one thing clear, Albania’s future is in the European Union,” von der Leyen told a press conference after a meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, the first of six stops she will be making over the next few days, Euronews reported.

“I have given my full support so we can move forward with the negotiations… as soon as possible,” she said. “I really want to bring this process forward so that we can start before the end of the year. That is the goal.”

Von der Leyen was also traveling to North Macedonia later Tuesday, before heading to Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia Herzegovina.