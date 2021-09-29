NEWS

PM eyes consensus on France deal

pm-eyes-consensus-on-france-deal

The conservative government plans to seek parliamentary approval for Greece’s defense deal with France as early as next week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday.

In a meeting with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou after Greece sealed a deal for French frigates worth about 3 billion euros, Mitsotakis said he expected that the agreement will draw support from all mainstream parties.

“The deal marks a significant national legacy for the country, it goes beyond the boundaries of partisan confrontation and enables the country to play a leading role not only in the Eastern Mediterranean but, more broadly, in the debate about Europe’s strategic autonomy,” he said.

While hailing the deal as a step closer to Europe’s “strategic autonomy,” Sakellaropoulou added that “no one questions the role of NATO and [Greece’s] membership [of the alliance].

