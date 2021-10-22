eco-groups-slam-new-rules-letting-polluters-off-the-hook

Ecological organizations are expressing deep concern over the fate of environmental inspections in Greece as, they claim, new regulations do not necessarily lead to the punishment of polluters.

They say this is because, according to new regulations introduced by the Environment Ministry, inspectors assume the role of compliance adviser to the respective offenders, with the imposition of fines only implemented in very extreme cases. These regulations, they say, are in direct conflict with the “polluter pays” principle, one of the basic tenets of European environmental legislation.

WWF expressed its complete opposition to the provisions, “as the already weakened control role of environmental inspectors is being downgraded.” The Hellenic Society of Environment and Culture (ELLET) echoed similar sentiments, stressing that environmental inspection is dogged by a lack of administrative autonomy.