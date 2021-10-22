NEWS

Eco groups slam new rules letting polluters off the hook

eco-groups-slam-new-rules-letting-polluters-off-the-hook

Ecological organizations are expressing deep concern over the fate of environmental inspections in Greece as, they claim, new regulations do not necessarily lead to the punishment of polluters.

They say this is because, according to new regulations introduced by the Environment Ministry, inspectors assume the role of compliance adviser to the respective offenders, with the imposition of fines only implemented in very extreme cases. These regulations, they say, are in direct conflict with the “polluter pays” principle, one of the basic tenets of European environmental legislation.

WWF expressed its complete opposition to the provisions, “as the already weakened control role of environmental inspectors is being downgraded.” The Hellenic Society of Environment and Culture (ELLET) echoed similar sentiments, stressing that environmental inspection is dogged by a lack of administrative autonomy.

Environment
READ MORE
46-countries-agree-to-better-protect-environmental-defenders
NEWS

46 countries agree to better protect environmental defenders

many-evia-woes-avoidable-says-minister
NEWS

Many Evia woes avoidable, says minister

climate-crisis-summit-underscores-urgency-of-task
ECONOMY

Climate Crisis Summit underscores urgency of task

kathimerini-s-1st-athens-esg-amp-038-climate-crisis-summit-premiers-on-tuesday
NEWS

Kathimerini’s 1st Athens ESG & Climate Crisis Summit premiers on Tuesday

bill-to-weaken-mandate-of-environmental-inspectors
NEWS

Bill to weaken mandate of environmental inspectors

An offshore drilling rig in the waters off the Cyprus coastal city of Limassol [AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File]
NEWS

Scientists urge speedy switch to renewables in Middle East