cavusoglu-gets-personal-with-dendias

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu launched an unprecedented personal attack on his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, calling him a traumatized crybaby with an “inferiority complex” in a TV interview.

“They (Greece and its allies Cyprus, Egypt etc.) meet from time to time. Greece complains about Turkey at every meeting. (Dendias) says he called two or three foreign ministers a day and complained about Turkey. Greek foreign minister is still crying like a child. This is traumatic. He has to cry to at least five people a day and complain about Turkey. Look at his tweets, saying Turkey is an aggressor and such. This is an attitude stemming from an inferiority complex and fear,” Cavusoglu said during told CNN Turk Thursday.

Cavusoglu also played tough concerning regional disputed and his country’s confrontation with the US over Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system.

“When (Greeks) seize our rights, we do what’s necessary on the field and at the table. We have shown this. We’ll show it again. The balance of power (in the Aegean and East Mediterranean) will not change,” Cavusoglu said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister added that Turkey “must get the F-35” advanced fighter from the US, which has excluded Turkey in retaliation for the S-400 acquisition. Cavusoglu said that if US persists in its refusal “We will consider buying Su-57 or Su-35 (from Russia).”