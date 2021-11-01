NEWS

Erdogan: Turkey to snub Libya conference if Greece, Cyprus or Israel participate

erdogan-turkey-to-snub-libya-conference-if-greece-cyprus-or-israel-participate

Turkey will not attend an international conference on Libya in Paris if Greece, Israel or Cyprus are invited, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, according to Turkish media.

Speaking to Turkish journalists on his return from the G20 in Rome on Sunday, Erdogan reportedly said he had informed French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that this was a “condition” for Ankara. 

“If these countries are to attend the conference, then there is also no need to send special representatives,” he was quoted as saying.

Turkey Politics Diplomacy
