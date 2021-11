Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reportedly expressed his annoyance over France’s sale of 24 Dassault-made Rafale jets to Greece during a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit in Rome.

“He told me that ‘they have money.’ I then told him: ‘they are trying to fool you. I know they have no money. They are 400 billion euros in debt,” he said, according to the reports.