EU extends Turkey sanctions regime over East Med drilling for one year

[AP]

After a review of the framework for restrictive measures in response to Turkey’s unauthorized drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the European Council on Thursday adopted a decision extending the regime for one year, until November 12, 2022.

The European Union will remain able to impose targeted restrictive measures on persons or entities responsible for or involved in unauthorized drilling activities relating to hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

Such restrictive measures consist of an asset freeze for listed persons and entities as well as a ban on travel to the EU for listed persons. 

In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed.

Two individuals are currently subject to sanctions.

