NEWS

Cyprus police arrest man with knife, say unrelated to Pope visit

cyprus-police-arrest-man-with-knife-say-unrelated-to-pope-visit
[AP]

Police in Cyprus arrested a man carrying a knife during security screening to an outdoor stadium where Pope Francis was celebrating mass on Friday, but authorities said it appeared unrelated to the pontiff’s presence on the island.

Two security sources said the knife was found during security screening for thousands seeking access to the stadium on Friday morning. Authorities had taken strict security precautions and most attendees had to be at the venue hours earlier.

“After an investigation it appears that the two are unrelated, there was no intention to do something,” one source said, while a second said the knife was thought to be for personal use.

Earlier, a police official said the man concerned was a 43-year-old foreign national.

Pope Francis, on a three-day visit to Cyprus, called during Friday’s mass for healing on the divided island. [Reuters]

Cyprus Crime
READ MORE
cyprus-pledges-to-protect-schools-after-bomb-attack
NEWS

Cyprus pledges to protect schools after bomb attack

[AP]
NEWS

Cyprus to try Azeri ‘hitman’ allegedly targeting Israelis

labor-exploitation-case-filed-in-nicosia-court
NEWS

Labor exploitation case filed in Nicosia court

cyprus-probe-into-police-in-serial-killer-case-dropped
NEWS

Cyprus: Probe into police in serial killer case dropped

top-cyprus-prosecutor-asks-police-to-probe-cash-for-passport-scandal
NEWS

Top Cyprus prosecutor asks police to probe cash-for-passport scandal

cyprus-sexual-abuse-complaints-hit-double-digits
#METOO

Cyprus: Sexual abuse complaints hit double digits