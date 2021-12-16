NEWS

Coronavirus: 4,696 new cases, 96 deaths

coronavirus-4-696-new-cases-96-deaths
[Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP]

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 4,696 new infections by Covid-19 in the country Thursday, down from 4,801 the day before, as well as 96 deaths.

The overall death toll in the pandemic has now risen to 19,651.
At the same time, 692 patients remained intubated versus 683 on Wednesday.

Once again, the majority of cases (1,464) were found in Attica and 797 in Thessaloniki.

In the last 24 hours, health authorities conducted 305,861 tests (PCR and rapid), with the positivity rate of 1.53% (1.48% on Wednesday).

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Tsiodras decries political exploitation of science after study row

People, some of them wearing face masks against the spread of coronavirus, walk at the Christmas decorated Syntagma square in Athens, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Health expert warns of Covid surge after holiday season

[AP]
NEWS

Greece demands Covid-19 PCR tests from all visitors

alarm-sparked-by-study-into-hospital-deaths
NEWS

Alarm sparked by study into hospital deaths

Acrobats dressed as super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Stickers and superheroes: Greece and EU starts vaccinating kids 5-11

Members of the medical staff treat Covid-19 positive patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sotiria hospital, in Athens, November 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]
NEWS

Study finds regional disparities in quality of Covid-19 care