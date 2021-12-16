Coronavirus: 4,696 new cases, 96 deaths

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 4,696 new infections by Covid-19 in the country Thursday, down from 4,801 the day before, as well as 96 deaths.

The overall death toll in the pandemic has now risen to 19,651.

At the same time, 692 patients remained intubated versus 683 on Wednesday.

Once again, the majority of cases (1,464) were found in Attica and 797 in Thessaloniki.

In the last 24 hours, health authorities conducted 305,861 tests (PCR and rapid), with the positivity rate of 1.53% (1.48% on Wednesday).