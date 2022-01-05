NEWS

Bulgaria tightens arrival conditions as Covid infections surge

bulgaria-tightens-arrival-conditions-as-covid-infections-surge
A woman awaits to receive a dose of vaccine against Covid-19 by a medical personnel from a mobile unit in the village of Krushovitsa, Bulgaria, Oct. 10, 2021. [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov/file photo]

Bulgaria will require almost all travelers from the European Union to have a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to entry along with a valid Covid certificate, starting on Friday, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The measure is aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the ministry said.

The country recorded its first 12 Omicron cases since the New Year. On Wednesday it reported a sharp rise in new infections to over 6,200 from about 1,900 a day earlier.

Under the updated rules, travelers from the EU countries that on Bulgaria’s red zone list, need to produce a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival. The rule also applies to travelers from the United Kingdom.

On Bulgaria’s red zone list are countries that have reported over 500 coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days or have reported a spread of coronavirus variant that raises concerns.

Beginning on Friday, Bulgaria will add the United States, Canada and Australia to its red zone list, effectively banning arrivals of foreigners from these countries.

Greece is on the list. Austria, Hungary, Luxembourg and Romania are the only EU member states that are not on Bulgaria’s red zone list at present.

Earlier, Bulgaria’s foreign minister, Teodora Genchovska, 50, tested positive from a PCR test for Covid-19 and will remain under medical supervision, the ministry’s press office said. She is fully vaccinated. [Reuters, AP]

Coronavirus Bulgaria
READ MORE
Members of the medical staff Sefa Nacak, Selin Doner and Zeynep Ilk get ready to treat a patient suffering from Covid-19 at the intensive care unit of the Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, November 25, 2021. [Reuters/Murad Sezer]
NEWS

Turkey records nearly 45,000 Covid-19 cases as Omicron spreads

A woman receives a dose of vaccine against Covid-19 administered by a medical personnel from a mobile unit in the village of Krushovitsa, Bulgaria, Oct. 10, 2021 [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

EU urges Bulgaria to speed up Covid vaccinations

A medic tends to Covid-19 patients at the intensive care unit of Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 15, 2021 [Reuters /Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

Eurostat: Deaths 50% above normal in Bulgaria, EU’s least vaccinated country

Bulgarian tourists shop at a bazaar in Edirne, the near Bulgarian border, in Turkey, Dec. 24, 2021. [AP Photo/Emrah Gurel]
NEWS

Bulgarian shoppers find bargains in Turkey as lira struggles

An activist carries the rainbow flag during the gay pride rally in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Sept. 21, 2013 (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, File).
NEWS

ECJ rules Bulgaria must issue ID to child of two mothers

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov gestures as he walks towards the government building after being elected, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Dec. 13, 2021 [Reuters/Spasiyana Sergieva].
NEWS

Harvard-educated Petkov elected as Bulgaria’s prime minister