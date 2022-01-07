NEWS

Syros court orders release of Turkish-Armenian writer

syros-court-orders-release-of-turkish-armenian-writer

A court on Syros has ordered the release from detention of Sevan Nişanyan, following an appeal from the Turkish-Armenian writer and linguist.

Police on the Cycladic island arrested Nişanyan on December 30.

According to his wife, Nişanyan had gone to the police precinct to renew some paperwork, but was arrested pending a deportation order that was issued two months previously while he was out of the country.

In 2014, Nişanyan was jailed in Turkey in 2014 on charges of illegally building in Kirkintzes (Şirince), a village once inhabited by Greeks. Following his escape from a low-security prison in 2017, he settled in Greece.

