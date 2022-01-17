NEWS

Migrant farm workers being vaccinated against Covid

migrant-farm-workers-being-vaccinated-against-covid

Greek health authorities started vaccinating migrant workers working in the fields of the Nea Manolada area of the Peloponnese against Covid-19.

Last week, 84 pickers were vaccinated at the Community Office of Nea Manolada by a mobile unit and on Friday a second vaccination drive will take place, the Health Ministry said.

The goal is to minimize the risk of infection for the workers and the wider community, where they work and live, according to the ministry.

The vaccination drive followed a meeting between Health Minister Thanos Plevris and the representatives of the workers during which it was agreed to start the inoculations immediately.

Manolada, which is an area where strawberries are cultivated, has been frequently lambasted over poor working and living conditions while migrants have complained of not being paid and farm owners’ racist behavior.

The area gained international notoriety in 2013 when a farm foreman opened fire on 42 migrant strawberry pickers after they complained about unpaid wages.

Vaccine Agriculture
[Reuters]
