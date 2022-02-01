Environmental protection plan funds at risk due to ministry’s delays

Greece risks losing 100 million euros earmarked for the protection of its natural habitats and biodiversity as, eight months after the country’s proposal to the European Commission was approved, the Environment Ministry has yet to initiate any procedures for the integration, financing and implementation of those actions.

The plan moved quickly through Greek bureaucracy and was approved by the EU in June 2021.

But since then, the plan has languished at the Environment Ministry. With eight months already lost and taking into consideration the strict deadlines set by the EU for the implementation of the plan, there is a risk that the above actions could be thrown out.