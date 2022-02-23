NEWS

Erdogan claims dismissed as ‘crude propaganda’

Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos dismissed the “myths” peddled on Tuesday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Greece is training terrorists.

“It is unfortunate that Turkey is repeating the slanderous claim without having any proof at all, that Greece is training terrorists against it. And it has absolutely no proof,” he said, adding, “These are myths that have nothing to do with truth and reality.” “It’s crude propaganda,” he said.

In statements reproduced by Turkish media, Erdogan accused Greece of supporting terrorism, saying there is a training facility operating in Lavrio in favor of the PKK group. He also said that Greece has been given names of those involved by Turkey.

“For seven to eight months, there has been an infrastructure for transferring staff to the Lavrio camp, training them there and then transferring them back to the PKK and other organizations through Iraq,” he said.

[AP]
