Aegean incident reported between Greek coast guard, Turkish fishing boat

Greek coast guard fired at a Turkish fishing boat during an incident in the sea area northwest of the islet of Oinousses in the eastern Aegean, Kathimerini understands.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon after the Greek patrol boat approached the Turkish vessel ordering it to leave the area.

According to sources, the three fishermen aboard the Turkish boat ignored the warnings and attempted to ram the coast guard vessel. The fishermen allegedly also threw several objects at the coast guard boat.

Coast guard fired at the Turkish fishing boat using a Flobert gun, causing minor damage to the vessel which eventually moved in the direction of the Turkish coast.

One fisherman was injured during the incident, Turkish coast guard said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Opening fire on defenseless fishermen… is unacceptable, it is a crime against humanity,” it added.