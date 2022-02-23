NEWS

Aegean incident reported between Greek coast guard, Turkish fishing boat

aegean-incident-reported-between-greek-coast-guard-turkish-fishing-boat
File photo. [InTime News]

Greek coast guard fired at a Turkish fishing boat during an incident in the sea area northwest of the islet of Oinousses in the eastern Aegean, Kathimerini understands.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon after the Greek patrol boat approached the Turkish vessel ordering it to leave the area. 

According to sources, the three fishermen aboard the Turkish boat ignored the warnings and attempted to ram the coast guard vessel. The fishermen allegedly also threw several objects at the coast guard boat.

Coast guard fired at the Turkish fishing boat using a Flobert gun, causing minor damage to the vessel which eventually moved in the direction of the Turkish coast.

One fisherman was injured during the incident, Turkish coast guard said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Opening fire on defenseless fishermen… is unacceptable, it is a crime against humanity,” it added.

 

 

Turkey Security
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Athens wary of recent Ankara moves

Police drone operator Thanassis Kyriakidis pilots a drone during a patrol at Evros river, near the village of Feres, at the Greek -Turkish border, in May. [AP]
NEWS

Greece enters fight against hybrid threats

[AP]
NEWS

Ankara insists on disputing Aegean status

[AP]
NEWS

Oktay challenges maritime zone around Kastellorizo and Oinousses

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs a drone at a military airbase in Batman, Turkey, Feb 3, 2018. [AP]
NEWS

Athens seeks to counter Turkish UAVs

A Ukrainian serviceman with a cat on his shoulder in Popasna, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday. [AP]
NEWS

US, Turkish presidential advisers discuss ‘Russian aggression’ in Ukraine