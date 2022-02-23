NEWS

Turkey protests Aegean shooting incident in note to Greek embassy

turkey-protests-aegean-shooting-incident-in-note-to-greek-embassy

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry handed a protest note to Greek Embassy counselor in Ankara on Wednesday after an incident in the Aegean Sea involving a Greek Coast Guard vessel and a Turkish fishing boat.

Turkey’s Coast Guard said a Turkish sailor was injured when Greek forces opened fire against two fishing boats, while the Greek counterpart said it fired in the air after a Turkish fishing boat tried to ram its vessel. Greek authorities said the boat was sailing in Greek waters.

In its protest note, the Foreign Ministry denounced the “disproportionate” use of force against Turkish fishermen. 

Diplomacy Turkey
