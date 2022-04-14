NEWS

Tsipras launches SYRIZA congress

tsipras-launches-syriza-congress
[InTime News]

“Socialism or barbarism” was the slogan used by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who launched the leftist party’s third congress on Thursday. Stressing that the “sun must rise,” a slogan associated with the socialist PASOK party, Tsipras referred to a “strong Left” that should join “together all the progressive forces” at the next general elections.

The fight, the former prime minister said, will be against the neoliberal Right, whose perhaps most extreme neoliberal version, he said, is that of ruling New Democracy.

Progressive forces, he said, are seeking “an end to the absurdity of the unscrupulous operation of the markets.”

He also accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of leading the country to disaster, embracing the wrong policies.

Politics
READ MORE
pm-first-gas-drilling-by-end-of-2023
NEWS

PM: First gas drilling by end of 2023

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a visit at the Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management in Athens, on Tuesday. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister’s Office/Handout via Reuters]
NEWS

Greece to speed up gas exploration to help replace Russian gas

[InTime News]
NEWS

Greek PM heralds acceleration of hydrocarbon exploration

[AP]
NEWS

Greece seeking role in energy strategy

[Intime News]
NEWS

Public is pro-European and against autocrats

[Vaios Hasialis/AMNA]
NEWS

Petrovska: Prespes deal will be respected