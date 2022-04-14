tsipras-launches-syriza-congress

“Socialism or barbarism” was the slogan used by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who launched the leftist party’s third congress on Thursday. Stressing that the “sun must rise,” a slogan associated with the socialist PASOK party, Tsipras referred to a “strong Left” that should join “together all the progressive forces” at the next general elections.

The fight, the former prime minister said, will be against the neoliberal Right, whose perhaps most extreme neoliberal version, he said, is that of ruling New Democracy.

Progressive forces, he said, are seeking “an end to the absurdity of the unscrupulous operation of the markets.”

He also accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of leading the country to disaster, embracing the wrong policies.