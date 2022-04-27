Mendoni meets with committees for return of Parthenon marbles in Sydney

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni met in Sydney with the two national committees of Australia that have been working systematically for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece.

Mendoni had contacts with Australian Parthenon Association President David Hill and Vice President George Vardas and with International Organizing Committee – Australia for the Restitution of the Parthenon Marbles Emmanuel Comino.

Mendoni informed the two committees about the recent developments, after UNESCO’s decision on September 29, regarding Greece’s request for the return of the Sculptures to Greece.

A discussion was also held ahead of the upcoming meeting of national committees from around the world, in September in Athens.