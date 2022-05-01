Citizen Protection Minister signs decision to hire 250 border guards

Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos and Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Eleftherios Economou signed a decision on Sunday for the hiring of 250 border guards that will be stationed at the Evros river border crossing with Turkey in northern Greece.

Following the publication of the decision, the Hellenic Police leadership is expected to begin advertising for the positions next week. The whole recruitment and training process is expected to have concluded by early next year.