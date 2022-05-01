NEWS

Citizen Protection Minister signs decision to hire 250 border guards

Citizen Protection Minister signs decision to hire 250 border guards

Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos and Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Eleftherios Economou signed a decision on Sunday for the hiring of 250 border guards that will be stationed at the Evros river border crossing with Turkey in northern Greece.

Following the publication of the decision, the Hellenic Police leadership is expected to begin advertising for the positions next week. The whole recruitment and training process is expected to have concluded by early next year.

Police
READ MORE
Body found in abandoned building
NEWS

Body found in abandoned building

Greek police: Migrant shot dead while crossing from Turkey
NEWS

Greek police: Migrant shot dead while crossing from Turkey

Body of a child recovered from sea off Cycladic island
NEWS

Body of a child recovered from sea off Cycladic island

Police seize weapons cache near Albania border
NEWS

Police seize weapons cache near Albania border

Zelenskyy calls for ‘freedom or death’
NEWS

Zelenskyy calls for ‘freedom or death’

Death toll from Covid-19 hospital ward rises to two
NEWS

Death toll from Covid-19 hospital ward rises to two