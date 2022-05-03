NEWS

Putin signs decree on new retaliatory sanctions against West

Putin signs decree on new retaliatory sanctions against West
[AP]

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the “unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organizations,” the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

According to the decree, Russia will forbid the export of products and raw materials to people and entities that it has sanctioned.

The decree also prohibits transactions with foreign individuals and companies hit by Russia’s retaliatory sanctions and permits Russian counterparties not to fulfill obligations towards them. [Reuters]

Russia EU
READ MORE
EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
NEWS

EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts

Bloomberg: Hungary to veto EU sanctions on Russian energy imports
NEWS

Bloomberg: Hungary to veto EU sanctions on Russian energy imports

EU energy chief: Sixth EU sanctions package against Russia expected very soon
NEWS

EU energy chief: Sixth EU sanctions package against Russia expected very soon

EU aims to end use of Russian oil, gas by 2027, Gentiloni tells newspaper
NEWS

EU aims to end use of Russian oil, gas by 2027, Gentiloni tells newspaper

EU and India launch trade and technology partnership
NEWS

EU and India launch trade and technology partnership

Borrell: Not enough support for total embargo on Russian oil, gas
NEWS

Borrell: Not enough support for total embargo on Russian oil, gas