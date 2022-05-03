NEWS

Michel celebrates LNG terminal project launch as ‘geopolitical investment’

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, celebrated on Tuesday the new liquefied natural gas terminal being developed in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, calling it a “geopolitical investment” and releasing statements on social media in Greek. He focused on the important role of the European Union in aiding the people of Ukraine, sharing his confidence that there will be further sanctions on Russia.

“We will end our dependence on Russian fossil fuels. This new terminal is a geopolitical investment. It will help free South East Europe from the weaponization of gas supply by Russia,” stated Michel.

 

