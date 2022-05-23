Dendias in Albania for talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will on Monday meet with members of the ethnic Greek minority in Himara, southern Albania, before holding talks with Archbishop Anastasios of Albania.

Dendias will meet with his counterpart Olta Xhacka before the two make joint statements to the press at around 12 p.m. (local time).

Later on Monday, the Greek minister will be received by Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama. Their one-on-one meeting will be followed by a working lunch.

Talks are expected to focus on bilateral, regional and European issues, with emphasis on Greek-Albanian relations, the preparations for the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit, developments in Ukraine and the Eastern Mediterranean region, and in the European perspectives of the Western Balkans.