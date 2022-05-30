Iran Guards say more Greek tankers could be seized

Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that more Greek tankers currently in the Persian Gulf could be seized amid a row over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off Greece’s coast, reports said Monday.

No more details were immediately available.

Iranian forces seized two Greek-flagged tankers in the Gulf Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it would take “punitive action” against Athens over the move.

Athens has called for the release of the ships and their crews, denouncing the seizure as an act of piracy.