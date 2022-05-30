PM to raise issue of Turkey tensions at EU summit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday he will raise the issue of the escalating Turkish provocations against Greece “as a factor of destabilization in the eastern Mediterranean region,” as he arrived at an EU summit in Brussels on Monday.

“Greece is facing these challenges with confidence and determination. We are a country that has international law on its side, we have strong allies and of course we have invested even more in our deterrence, so that we do not allow anyone to challenge our sovereignty and sovereign rights,” he told journalists.

The Greek premier also expressed his belief that the EU is “close to reaching an agreement which includes sanctions to ban Russian exports of oil and oil products to the EU.”

On the energy challenges faced by the EU, he said that “it is important to bring back the debate on a ceiling on wholesale natural gas prices, so that we can pull down overall energy costs.”